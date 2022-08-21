Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.77-$4.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.33.

RSG opened at $146.44 on Friday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $148.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

