Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,788. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.17%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

