Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QSR opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

