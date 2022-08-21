RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.11 million. Equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 9,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 521,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,196.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

