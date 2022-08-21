RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,548,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $2,881,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 57,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $263.70 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

