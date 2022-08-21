RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $126.79 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

