RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

