RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in American Express by 9.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 25,947 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,763,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of American Express by 111.5% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $162.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

