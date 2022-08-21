RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

IRM stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.03%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

