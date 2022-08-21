RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

