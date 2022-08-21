RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $57.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

