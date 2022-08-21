RFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $292.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.19. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.