Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

RYTM opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.53.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

