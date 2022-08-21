Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO opened at GBX 4,911.50 ($59.35) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,918.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,444.73. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a market cap of £79.59 billion and a PE ratio of 551.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.14%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

