Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.9 %

RBA opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after purchasing an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,850,000 after purchasing an additional 217,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 663,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 70,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $4,291,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.