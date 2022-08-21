Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.9 %
RBA opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18.
RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
