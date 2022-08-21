Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) PT Lowered to $12.50

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RITM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Rithm Capital from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rithm Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of RITM opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 50.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 296,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

