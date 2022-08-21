Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
