Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $163.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 385,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 229,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

