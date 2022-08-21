Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 397,541 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 518.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of C stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,798,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,911,501. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on C. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

