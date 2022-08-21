Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.1% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 945,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Danaher by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 108,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after buying an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Danaher Price Performance
NYSE:DHR traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $292.44. 1,603,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.19. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
