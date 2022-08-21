Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.1% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 945,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Danaher by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 108,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after buying an additional 32,883 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $292.44. 1,603,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.19. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

