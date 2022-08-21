Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Makes New Investment in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 82,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Heek Christi Van acquired 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CNCE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 480,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,730. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

