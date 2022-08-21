Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 4,520 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,505 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 3.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.84.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,380,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,102. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

