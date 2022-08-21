Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

GILD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,259,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

