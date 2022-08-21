Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,611,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 237,160 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for 3.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.72% of Rogers Communications worth $204,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 61.00%.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

