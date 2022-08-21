Roseon Finance (ROSN) Price Reaches $0.0609 on Top Exchanges

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Roseon Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Roseon Finance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Roseon Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Roseon Finance Profile
Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance.
Roseon Finance Coin Trading
