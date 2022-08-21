Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 3.2% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $91.01. 4,911,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

