Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

ROST stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. 4,911,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

