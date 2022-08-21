Royal Bank of Canada Increases Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 710

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PHNX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Phoenix Group to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($9.36) in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 661 ($7.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 623.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 626.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.56%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

