Royal Bank of Canada Trims Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Target Price to $17.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Tremor International Stock Up 10.6 %

Tremor International stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tremor International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 133,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

