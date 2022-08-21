Royal Bank of Canada Trims Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Target Price to $17.00

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Tremor International Stock Up 10.6 %
Tremor International stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $658.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
