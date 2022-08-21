RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44. RPM International has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

