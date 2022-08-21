SafeBlast (BLAST) Market Cap Tops $751,191.27

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $751,191.27 and approximately $85,823.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00551080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00254551 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019187 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.