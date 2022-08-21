SafeCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,540.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $3,540.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.80 or 0.99953321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00049552 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00216020 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00137337 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00236157 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005538 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.