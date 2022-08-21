Saito Price Hits $0.0114 (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Saito has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saito has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $281,936.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saito coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00763936 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Saito Profile
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Saito Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Saito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.