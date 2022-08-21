Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77,785 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $61,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $4.16 on Friday, reaching $183.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.57. The stock has a market cap of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.