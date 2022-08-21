Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 41.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 231,607 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $3,453,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 15.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 629,479 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

