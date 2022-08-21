Sapphire (SAPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $120,953.00

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003700 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $716.30 million and approximately $120,953.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00148292 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009574 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000424 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Sapphire Coin Profile
Sapphire (SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sapphire
Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.