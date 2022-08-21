SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Boosted by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,152 shares of company stock worth $29,512,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $344.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

