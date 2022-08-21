Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of SCHN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.25. 111,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $967.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In related news, Director Wayland R. Hicks bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $234,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

