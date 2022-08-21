Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.13. 668,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,580. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.