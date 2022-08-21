Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Boosted by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 149.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,312 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $67.13. 668,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,580. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

