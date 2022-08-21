SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $95.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.25.

SE stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93. SEA has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEA will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,368,654,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 72.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

