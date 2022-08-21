Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.79.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,972 shares of company stock worth $9,668,243. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $171.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
