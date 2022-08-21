Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,972 shares of company stock worth $9,668,243. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Seagen Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Seagen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Seagen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $171.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.