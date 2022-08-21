Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Achieves $32.77 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.77 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

