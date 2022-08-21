ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $598.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $476.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 523.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.79 and a 200-day moving average of $500.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

