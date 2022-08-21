ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $476.26 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 523.36, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,437.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

