Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Shawcor to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.75.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.58. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$4.24 and a 12 month high of C$7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.7244487 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

