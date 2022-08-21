Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $1.15 million worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can now be bought for $27.03 or 0.00125809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Profile

Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

