SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

SITM stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. SiTime has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average is $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,923,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,839,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,923,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,264 shares of company stock worth $3,535,617 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,076,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after buying an additional 263,220 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 285.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after buying an additional 254,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,546,000 after buying an additional 208,402 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,669 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

