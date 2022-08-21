Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 25,091 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,457,000 after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA Stock Down 2.7 %

KLAC stock opened at $371.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.55. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.