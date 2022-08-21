Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 596,952 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 182.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 923,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,952 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $40,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

