Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,358 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after purchasing an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.